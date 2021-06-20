Malaysian Modifier GTB Adds Honda Repsol MotoGP Motorcycle Livery to RS150R Scooter

The most fantastic modification for the Honda RS150R has been done by a Malaysian modifying company named (Geng Tayar Besar) GTB or ‘Big Wheel Gang. The modifiers have made attempts to make the two wheeler an almost replica of Honda’s MotoGP and from the looks of it one can clearly say that they have done a great job at that.

As per reports, the modifiers took the RS150R as a donor model and added replica bodywork and graphic with the styling of Honda Racing Corporation. The body of the bike is wrapped in stunning orange, white and red shades and also has Red Bull branding. The overall style of the bike has been heavily worked upon to make it look like MotoGP machines. The makers have paid a lot of attention to minute details and the same is evident through the orange wheels that have been included in the mean machine.

The modification is not only restricted to styling and looks but has a lot of other elements to it as well. This entire project was headed by Rudy Norman. The two-wheeler has custom 17-inch alloy wheels shod by super bike-sized tyres. For compatibility reasons the makers also had to add a single-sided swing-arm sourced from a VFR800 to RS150R. A custom built entirely adjustable Ohlins suspension from the Malaysian Cub Prix race machines, super bike-standard Brembo brakes and ace-specific rubber on wheels have also been included to the vehicle.

No changes have been made to the oil burner, as the bike continues to be a home to a 149cc single-cylinder that produces a decent power for the normal road. The modifying company has said that they will be making such products only on the basis of a customer’s demand and the budget that person has. He also revealed that a custom RS150R can cost a person around RM10,000 to RM50,000 which is loosely Rs 1.8-9.0 lakh.

