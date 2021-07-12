Good news is on horizon for travellers from India planning to visit other countries in the near future! While reports of Indian travellers thronging hill stations of Manali and Shimla is abuzz making us wonder if third COVID-19 is imminent, travellers planning to go outside India are waiting for international flights to begin operations. One such country that became popular among celebrities was Maldives, which had shut down its borders post the burst of COVID-19 cases, especially the Delta variant.

Maldives is now opening its borders for travellers from South Asia, including India and the announcement was made by the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The Maldivian President said that borders will be opened from July 15 and his government will also keep a tab on the COVID pandemic situation.

Now before you go pack your bags and start searching for flights online, here’s the latest flight schedule, timing and more on the travel to Maldives -

Go First (Go Air)

Erstwhile Go Air and now Go First Airlines is planning to operate flights from Male, capital of Maldives to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from July 15th onwards. As per the roaster of Go First, the flight operate biweekly on Thursdays and Sundays for 20 days, followed by increase in frequency to four days a week, adding Wednesday and Saturday from August 4. Go First will gradually increase the flights to daily basis from September 3.

As for the timings, from Delhi, the Go First flight will fly at 10.15 AM and land at Male International Airport at 1:45 PM in the afternoon. The flight will return on the same day starting at 2:45 PM from Male and land in Delhi at 7:15 PM in the evening. From Mumbai and Bengaluru, the flights will land at Malé Airport at 12:05 PM and 1:05 PM respectively.

IndiGo

Another low-cost air carrier from India and also the country’s largest air company will be connecting Male directly to Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru. IndiGo will only operate single flight a week from Kochi and Bengaluru, while from Mumbai, bi-weekly flights will be operated on Fridays and Saturdays. Daily flights are also on cards starting July 20.

Rules for entering Maldives

- No mandatory quarantine on arrival

- International passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the island nation

- PCR test on arrival for those who show COVID-19 symptoms

- Mandatory to fill health declaration form on the Maldives immigration portal 24-hour before departure

- Visa on arrival for Indian nationals on a valid passport

- Confirmed hotel and return flight tickets.

