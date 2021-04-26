Maldives, the island nation famous among Indians for spending leisure time has joined other nations to issue a travel advisory for Indians travelling to the country for tourist activities. As per a directive issued by Maldivian government, they are suspending tourists travelling from India to Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. The order will be in force from April 27.

Unlike many other countries, Maldives has not stopped international flights arriving from India. The directive is only limited to staying at remote islands. Maldives is only among 3 countries and also the first nation to open doors for tourists during the first lockdown in 2020.

Many celebrities and people seeking leisure time fled to Maldives and shared posts on social media, making Maldives even more desirable destination for holidays.

Maldives has now joined a slew of nations announcing travel bans and restrictions on flights from India including countries like Germany, Iran, UK, US, Hong Kong among others.

Germany recently classified India, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia and Cape Verde as new coronavirus “high incidence areas" due to the number of infections there, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday. People returning to Germany from high incidence areas must register with the German authorities before travelling and then quarantine on their return.

