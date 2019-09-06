Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Buys a New Bike; Fined Rs 23,500 by Haryana Police for Not Carrying Documents

When asked to furnish documents, biker told the officer that he had purchased the bike recently and had no registration certificate and other papers.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Man Buys a New Bike; Fined Rs 23,500 by Haryana Police for Not Carrying Documents
Picture for representation. (PTI)
A biker on Thursday was fined Rs 23,500 for violating traffic rules under the new Motor Vehicles Act, police said. Sonu, a resident of Patiala, was riding the motorcycle without a number plate near Delhi bridge on Hisar-Sirsa road, traffic police in-charge Bahadur Singh said.

When asked to furnish documents, he told Singh that he had purchased the bike recently and had no registration certificate and other papers.

"The defaulter has been challaned for Rs 23,500," Singh said.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act, which aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations, came into force on September 1.

Earlier, the Gurugram Police made a lot of news by issuing a hefty fine of Rs 23,000 to one Dinesh Madan, a resident of Delhi, who was given challan for flouting several rules.

As per the challan receipt, his offences were

-Driving without license

-Driving without a registration certificate

-Driving without third party insurance

-Violating air pollution

-Driver without a helmet or turban

He later submitted his Honda Activa to police as he said his scooter is cheaper than the fine.

The new bill is applicable from September 1, 2019, and will attract heavy penalties for traffic violators. The legislation was previously introduced in 2017 but couldn't pass the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill was tabled in both the houses by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

With Inputs from PTI

