Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Man Damages Helicopter, Interrupts Flight Ready for Take-Off at Bhopal Airport; Nabbed

In a major security breach, a man entered the airport in Bhopal, throws stone at a parked helicopter, and lies down in front of a plane ready for take-off.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Damages Helicopter, Interrupts Flight Ready for Take-Off at Bhopal Airport; Nabbed
Representative image.

In a major security breach, a 25-year-old man on Sunday evening sneaked into the Madhya Pradesh government's hangar inter-connected to the Raja Bhoj airport here and "damaged" a parked helicopter before running towards the apron area where a flight was taxiing for take- off, a senior CISF officer said.

He was overpowered at the apron area by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Due to the incident, a Udaipur-bound flight with 46 passengers on board got delayed by one hour at around 8 pm, CISF Deputy Commandant Virendra Singh told PTI.

The intruder was identified as Yogesh Tripathi, a resident of Bhopal. He was handed over to the local police.

Singh said Tripathi appeared mentally unwell, as he shouted slogans like "I want to serve the nation, "I am a commando trying my skill". The state hangar is guarded by the Madhya Pradesh police while the airport by the CISF.

"The intruder was overpowered by CISF personnel within seconds when he ran towards the airport's apron, before he could enter the runway," he added.

He said Tripathi "damaged the chopper with his hands".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram