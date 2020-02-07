Man Dressed as Bear Scares Away Langurs at Ahemdabad Airport: Watch Video
Goa airport alone has reported 224 animal scares involving civilian flights in the past 6 years.
Representational image.
A recent document tabled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the state Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session indicated that every ten days, at least one civilian aircraft landing or taking off at Goa's Dabolim International Airport faces dangers involving birds or stray dogs near the runway.
Not just Gujarat, airports across globe have reported accidents due to stray animals on the runway and authorities take extreme measures to eliminate this scare. Now, a recent video tweeted by ANI show and airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away langurs on the premises.
#WATCH Gujarat: An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away langoors on the premises. (Source-Airport Authority of India) pic.twitter.com/Qa6iIPFoLq— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
Bear is known as a natural enemy of monkeys and as seen in the video, the tactic can be seen working in favour of the airport authorities.
As for the Goa airport, since January 1, 2014 there have been 224 scares involving civilian flights, most of them involving eagles, pigeons, kites, owls, crows, even peacocks and stray dogs near the runway, states data submitted to the state government by the Indian Navy, from whose base the airport functions from.
In November 2019, a MiG-29K fighter jet had crashed soon after take-off from the Goa airport following a bird-hit.
In September last year, stray dogs forced an Air Asia flight to Delhi to abort take-off after air traffic control personnel spotted stray dogs on the runway.
In August 2019, an Air India flight, while attempting to land at Dabolim at night, was forced also to abort landing after the pilot spotted stray dogs meandering on the runway.
With Inputs from IANS
