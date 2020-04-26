AUTO

1-MIN READ

Man Driving Porsche Despite Lockdown Fined for Not Wearing Mask, Made to do Sit-ups by Police

Porsche driver made to do sit ups.

Porsche driver made to do sit ups.

An Indore man was fined for driving around in his Porsche 718 Boxster without a mask and was made to sit-ups.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
An Indore man’s joyride ended with him being made to do sit-ups as he was spotted driving around without a mask. In a video of the incident, that has gone viral on social media since, the man can be pulling over in his Porsche 718 Boxster, the luxury two-seater convertible sports car from the German automaker. The man is asked to step out of the car and straight-away made to do sit-ups by the city security council member who was holding a stick and asking him about where his mask is.

The driver does claim to have a curfew pass but the council member proceeds to make him hold his ears and do sit-ups for not wearing a mask.


 

The Porsche 718 Boxster was launched in India at a price tag of Rs 85.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 300 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to Porsche’s 7-speed PDK gearbox that has a reputation for being one of the fastest transmission setups in the world. All this makes the car capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in a matter of 4.7 seconds and go all the way to its top speed of 275 km/h.

Image courtesy

Also Watch:

