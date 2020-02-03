Man Fined by Kerala Police for Letting His Dog Ride Motorcycle After Video Goes Viral

Loving our pets is a good thing, but sometimes, it could cost us dearly. In one such incident in Kerala, a motorcycle rider was issued a fine by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), reported TOI. A few weeks ago, a video of a dog riding pillion did the rounds on the internet. In the video, the dog can be seen sitting behind on a bike and balancing itself on the seat.

As soon as, the video went viral, the (MVD) tracked down the owner of the bike and sent him a challan. The department issued the fine for two violations – one for not wearing a helmet and another for putting the life of the pet and the others in danger.

The notice served to the man was of Rs 2,500. Besides, the MVD also asked the motorcycle owner to be present at the RTO for offering an explaining for his act.

This is not the first time a video of a dog riding pillion has surfaced on social media. Last month, a video of a dog sitting behind on the motorcycle with a helmet on became the topic of twitter chatter.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging site with a caption, “Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu.” The post also admired the bike owner for caring his pet.

Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..Really admiring the owner's care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4 — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020

This video also became viral, getting mixed responses from Tweeple. Some praised the dog owner, while others criticised him for risking the life of the pet.

