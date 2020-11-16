Man Pays Rs 126 Crore to Get Special License Plate as a Homage to His Grandfather, Here's Why

Automobile enthusiasts have a way of pampering themselves. Whether it be reworking the interiors of the car or adding a unique element on the body or getting a number plate with the registration number of their choice. In a recent incident, a man spent a whopping sum of Rs 126 crore to get a ‘O 10’ License Plate.

The reason behind getting that nameplate for such a massive price will melt your heart. According to a report in motor1.com, the person who got the number plate revealed a story behind the number. He said his grandfather was the tenth person in line for a number plate when they were first issued in Birmingham in 1902. His grandfather’s name was Charles Thompson and he was born in 1874. He owned a wholesale company that sold stationery to the greater Birmingham area.

After Charles passed away in 1955, his son became the owner of the car and plates. Barry Thompson, the vendor’s father was also a fan of the unique and exclusive number plate. Apparently, Barry loved being spotted with the 0 10 plates while selling timber for his uncle’s business.

Unfortunately, after Barry’s passing in 2017, the local Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) held the family under a retention certificate. Barry had used the collection of plates on Austin A35s, Mini’s, Ford Cortina’s, and Jaguars. The number plates were dormant since then, till November 13 this year.

In a Silverstone Auctions, the unique number plate was sold for a massive sum of Rs 126 crore. The Silverstone Auctions have shared a post on their Facebook page, in which they have mentioned about the development. The post however does not reveal the name of the person who paid that sum of money. The post read, “SOLD! Our automobilia sale is under way and registration number 'O 10' has just sold for £128,800 (inc. buyer’s premium) after it came to market for the first time since 1902!”