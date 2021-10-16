Man Sues Ford India Over False Fuel Efficiency Claims, Supreme Court Dismisses Claim

Following a complaint filed with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, a Ford dealer was directed to pay Rs 7.43 lakh to the complainant after he had pointed towards the lacky service over a ‘misleading’ advertisement. The ad suggested that the car returns an average of 31kmpl. Following this, however, the Supreme Court decided to set aside the order of NCDRC.

The complaint had been filed with the District Forum in which the complainant had stated that Ford India put up advertisements in national newspapers claiming a mileage of 31.4kmpl. The complainant, however, in this case was receiving a mileage of around 15 to 16kmpl from his Ford Fiesta, purschased from AB Motors Pvt Limited in Dehradun. Following the same, the manufacturer and the dealer had been instructed to pay the complainant Rs 7.43 lakh once the vehicle was handed over.

The matter eventually reached the apex court where a two-judge bench stated that the NCDRC has recorded a finding that the alleged misleading advertisement was issued on June 20, 2007. The complaint, however, was made three months prior to this, that is on March 9 of 2007. The Supreme Court also stated that the interest of the dealers cannot be independent of the vehicle manufacturer.

