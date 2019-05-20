Manchester Airport Chaos: 13,000 Passengers Affected as 86 Flights Get Cancelled - Watch Video

Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this. Please speak to your airline for specific flight information and updates — Manchester Airport (@manairport) May 19, 2019

@easyJet stranded at Manchester Airport, was supposed to be on the 17:45 flight to Prague. We don't live in manchester- will we be reimbursed for our flight and a train home?? Help been stuck in a non moving queue for hours this isn't acceptable pic.twitter.com/uXrw0E2Eh7 — Chelsea-Jade✨ (@ChelsJSowersby) May 19, 2019

Head scratching, people sat everywhere!! Manchester airport. No fuel but plenty of beer!! I think air con must run on fuel because its getting warm. pic.twitter.com/KCWfo2vuyW — Craig Bond (@bondy_2612) May 19, 2019

Britain's Manchester Airport said on Sunday it is working on fixing a fuel supply problem at the airport that was caused by a power issue, leading to flight delays."Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this", the airport said in a tweet.The refuelling problems led to dozens of flights being delayed and cancelled at the airport on Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, adding that up to 13,000 passengers were impacted.Eighty-six flight were cancelled due to the issue and Ryanair, EasyJet, Dart Group owned Jet2 and IAG owned British Airways flights were among those affected, the newspaper said.Manchester airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.