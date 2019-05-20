English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manchester Airport Chaos: 13,000 Passengers Affected as 86 Flights Get Cancelled - Watch Video
Britain's Manchester Airport had a fuel supply problem at the airport that was caused by a power issue, leading to flight cancellations and delays.
(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Chelsea-Jade)
Britain's Manchester Airport said on Sunday it is working on fixing a fuel supply problem at the airport that was caused by a power issue, leading to flight delays.
"Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this", the airport said in a tweet.
The refuelling problems led to dozens of flights being delayed and cancelled at the airport on Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, adding that up to 13,000 passengers were impacted.
Eighty-six flight were cancelled due to the issue and Ryanair, EasyJet, Dart Group owned Jet2 and IAG owned British Airways flights were among those affected, the newspaper said.
Manchester airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
