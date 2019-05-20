Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Manchester Airport Chaos: 13,000 Passengers Affected as 86 Flights Get Cancelled - Watch Video

Britain's Manchester Airport had a fuel supply problem at the airport that was caused by a power issue, leading to flight cancellations and delays.

Reuters

Updated:May 20, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manchester Airport Chaos: 13,000 Passengers Affected as 86 Flights Get Cancelled - Watch Video
(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Chelsea-Jade)
Loading...
Britain's Manchester Airport said on Sunday it is working on fixing a fuel supply problem at the airport that was caused by a power issue, leading to flight delays.

"Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this", the airport said in a tweet.



The refuelling problems led to dozens of flights being delayed and cancelled at the airport on Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, adding that up to 13,000 passengers were impacted.





Eighty-six flight were cancelled due to the issue and Ryanair, EasyJet, Dart Group owned Jet2 and IAG owned British Airways flights were among those affected, the newspaper said.

Manchester airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram