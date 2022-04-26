Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to Get New Greenfield Airport - Details Here

A joint venture agreement for development of a greenfield airport at Nagchala in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district was signed on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia here.

The agreement will pave way for development of airport in Mandi, the dream project of the Chief Minister.

Thakur said it would not only improve air connectivity to the state but also boost tourism, besides generating employment opportunities for the local youth.

The airport will also enable wide-bodied aircraft which also includes landing of international flights.

He said the airport would be developed with a proposed runway of 3,150 metres for which land of 2,840 bighas has been identified.

The Airport Authority of India has also conducted the Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) surveys.

Thakur said according to OLS and LIDAR reports, the airport at Mandi is feasible and suitable for round-the-year operation along with night landing and operation of A-320 type of aircraft.

Also Watch:

The Chief Minister also requested for landing of ATR 42-600 in Shimla airport and for flight operations to Shimla-Kullu-Dharamsala route under UDAN II on priority.

Also, he requested to extend Chandigarh-Dharamsala route to Chamba under UDAN II, besides extending Shimla-Rampur route up to Kinnaur.

The Union Minister assured of all possible support to the state, an official statement said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.