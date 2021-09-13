Mangaluru Airport Drops 'Adani' Tag After Sustained Protest by Local Social Activists

After months of sustained protests by local social activists, the tag ‘Adani airports’ has been removed from the name boards of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The original name boards, prior to the Adani group taking over the handling of operations of the airport, have now been restored, social activist Dilraj Alva, who took up the issue with the airport authorities, told reporters here on Saturday.

Alva said the Adani group had changed the name, adding ‘Adani airports’ to the name boards after it took over the handling operations. However, as per the agreement for operations and maintenance of the airport, there was no provision to change the airport name, which was revealed through an RTI reply. A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director questioning the ‘Adani’ tag attached to the name boards. The legal battle waged in this regard has now yielded results and the original name board has been restored from Friday. The changes have been made in MIA’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts also, Alva said.

A month ago, group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly ransacked a neon signboard with ‘Adani Airport’ written on it near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj close to the airport in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said. They shouted slogans against the signboard when the airport is named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Adani Airport Holdings Limited said, “In light of the incidents around Adani Airports branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that AAHL has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) branding or positioning at the terminal". “The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large," the statement said. The Adani Group last month said it has taken over the management of Mumbai international airport from the GVK group.

