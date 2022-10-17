Manish Malhotra’s New Range Rover SUV is a Masterpiece, Here's Why

Bollywood’s ace designer Manish Malhotra has gifted himself an all-new Range Rover SUV. He shared a picture of himself with his swanky new ride on Instagram. The Range Rover is the most iconic car from the stable of Jaguar Land Rover. The Range Rover immediately commands more respect than any other SUV because of its legendary character. The SUV has cultivated a loyal fan base over the years due to its off-roading capabilities and practicality. The new Range Rover is being offered in three trim levels in India – the SE, HSE and Autobiography. JLR is selling the new Range Rover in India at a starting price of Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom) for the 3-litre diesel SE variant. The prices go all the way up to Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom) for the 4.4-litre Petrol Autobiography trim with the long wheelbase version.

The new Range Rover retains its iconic design, and JLR hasn’t tinkered too much with the popular design language. The Range Rover comes with flush headlights and taillights that reflect the company’s new modernist and minimalist approach. The fifth-gen Range Rover has a drag coefficient of just 0.30 which helps in providing great range, efficiency and performance.

Customers can style the Range Rover by choosing from a wide range of fabric options for the interior. The ultra-luxurious SUV boasts more technology enabled features like a 1600W sound system. This modern sound system has its speakers embedded in the seat headrests which also act as a noise cancellation device. The centrepiece of the interior is a 13.1-inch curved floating infotainment system which is allied to a 13.7-inch instrument panel that accentuates the minimalist philosophy of the SUV.

The new Range Rover comes with a host of engine options in India, with both six and eight-cylinder options. One can choose a hybrid 3-litre petrol six-cylinder option that produces 394bhp and 550Nm of torque, or the 3-litre diesel which churns out 346bhp and 700Nm of torque. There is also a massive 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 for SUV enthusiasts. This flagship power unit produces 523bhp and 750Nm of torque.

The new Range Rover will compete with the likes of Bentley Bentayga and Maybach GLS in India. It remains to be seen whether the fifth-gen Range Rover can outclass its formidable rivals.

