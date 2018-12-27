Manufacturing, Sales and Usage of Non-ISI Helmets to be Banned from January 15, 2019

In a major step for the safety of two-wheeler riders, the Centre has decided to ban the manufacturing, sales and usage of helmets that do not comply with the Indian Standard Institute (ISI) standards, according to a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The sale of non-standard helmets will be considered as an offence, inviting a two-year jail term or a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The non-ISI mark helmet costs between Rs 75 and 150 in the National Capital and ISI mark helmet comes for Rs 800 to 3,000 depending on quality.Coming into effect from January 15, 2019, the new standard directs helmet manufacturers to limit the maximum weight of helmet to 1.2 kg which currently stands at 1.5kg. As per the draft notification, only helmets that comply with ISI 4151:2015 certification will be allowed. According to officials, a grace period of two months has been given to riders to buy ISI-marked helmets and for non-ISI helmet sellers to clear their stock.Manufacturers, dealers or shopkeepers would have to either destroy the helmets or liquidate their business within the time period. Post the grace period, even first-time offenders will be arrested without a warrant. Officials said a new helmet standard has been proposed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Officials of BIS said the new range of helmets will protect both the skull and face.As per the Ministry's data, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets or wearing a substandard helmet which failed to protect their heads. The data shows number of people killed due to non-wearing of helmet were 10,135 in 2016 and 35,975 in 2017.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.