English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Manufacturing, Storage and Sale of Non-ISI Helmets Banned in India

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, each and every two-wheeler rider must make use of an ISI marked helmet only.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2018, 8:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manufacturing, Storage and Sale of Non-ISI Helmets Banned in India
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification which states that any manufacturing, storage and sale of non-Indian Standards Institute (non-ISI) helmets for two-wheelers can lead to an arrest without warrant. A sentence of two years in jail or a fine of Rs 2 lakh will be applicable to first-time offenders.

The move will come into effect after two months allowing suppliers to rid of their non-ISI helmets stock. The government is also inviting suggestions from the general public and stakeholders which can be submitted in the next 60 days.

International helmet brands exporting to India will also have to adhere to the guidelines. However, the downside to this is that if the helmets from the international brand adhere to international guidelines lines by testing agencies like DOT, ECE, SNELL and Sharp, they would still be illegal till they comply with ISI standards.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, each and every two-wheeler rider must make use of an ISI marked helmet only, this notice would only add to the enforcement of the said rule. As a result of this notice, rides in India will not have access to sub-standard products, hence, reducing injuries and even fatalities suffered due to road accidents.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More

Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...