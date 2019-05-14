English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mark Zuckerberg – The Humble Facebook CEO Who Doesn’t Drive Fancy Cars
Mark Zuckerberg, who is celebrating his birthday today is an anomaly among the rich people and does not own any fancy car.
Mark Zuckerberg with his Honda Fit.
Loading...
Mark Zuckerberg, who is celebrating his birthday today has turned 35 years old. Founder and CEO of the biggest social media platform – Facebook, Zuckerberg is also one of the richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $70 billion. With such riches at his disposal, Zuckerberg could have bought anything he would have wanted. Given the history of rich people, they all own some or the other rare, exotic and super expensive car. However, Zuckerberg is an anomaly among the rich people, especially being so young.
Mark Zuckerberg does not own any fancy or expensive car, but drives a basic Honda Fit hatchback, which is sold as Honda Jazz in India, for his daily office commute. He has been the owner of Fit for some time now and owns the previous generation of the premium hatchback from Honda. Apart from Honda Fit, Zuckerberg also owns a Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback and an Acura TSX sedan.
The Honda Fit of Zuckerberg comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The combined value of all the cars he own is not more than $30,000 (Rs 21 Lakh) with Fit being the most affordable one of the lot.
Mark Zuckerberg does not own any fancy or expensive car, but drives a basic Honda Fit hatchback, which is sold as Honda Jazz in India, for his daily office commute. He has been the owner of Fit for some time now and owns the previous generation of the premium hatchback from Honda. Apart from Honda Fit, Zuckerberg also owns a Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback and an Acura TSX sedan.
The Honda Fit of Zuckerberg comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The combined value of all the cars he own is not more than $30,000 (Rs 21 Lakh) with Fit being the most affordable one of the lot.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline
- Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Trying Out Wigs for Avengers Endgame will Crack You Up
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results