HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited.
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو
1-min read

Mark Zuckerberg – The Humble Facebook CEO Who Doesn’t Drive Fancy Cars

Mark Zuckerberg, who is celebrating his birthday today is an anomaly among the rich people and does not own any fancy car.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg – The Humble Facebook CEO Who Doesn’t Drive Fancy Cars
Mark Zuckerberg with his Honda Fit.
Mark Zuckerberg, who is celebrating his birthday today has turned 35 years old. Founder and CEO of the biggest social media platform – Facebook, Zuckerberg is also one of the richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $70 billion. With such riches at his disposal, Zuckerberg could have bought anything he would have wanted. Given the history of rich people, they all own some or the other rare, exotic and super expensive car. However, Zuckerberg is an anomaly among the rich people, especially being so young.

Mark Zuckerberg does not own any fancy or expensive car, but drives a basic Honda Fit hatchback, which is sold as Honda Jazz in India, for his daily office commute. He has been the owner of Fit for some time now and owns the previous generation of the premium hatchback from Honda. Apart from Honda Fit, Zuckerberg also owns a Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback and an Acura TSX sedan.

The Honda Fit of Zuckerberg comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The combined value of all the cars he own is not more than $30,000 (Rs 21 Lakh) with Fit being the most affordable one of the lot.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
