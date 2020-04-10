Maruti Contributed Almost 50 Percent to Suzuki's Global Sales Volume in 2019

Maruti Suzuki sold 14.85 lakh units last year, while its parent Suzuki recorded a sale of over 30 lakh units globally, suggesting that the Indian carmaker contributed almost 50 per cent of its parent company’s sales.

Maruti off-late has been playing an extremely vital role in Suzuki’s R&D department. Also, several of the company’s cars are manufactured according to the required specs and exported to different parts of the world.

It should also be noted that Suzuki does not operate in the world’s two largest market US and China after it pulled out due to low sales and high costs. This also made Suzuki focus more on the Indian market to sustain its volumes.

In India, Maruti Suzuki dominates with more 50 per cent of the market even with the ailing industry condition and the challenges of the new BS-VI emission norms. No other manufacturer in the world can take on the hold that Maruti Suzuki has in the Indian market. Apart from that, no other manufacturer has also been able to maintain such a huge gap in market share. Nor has the gap in market share between the top-two players in any individual market been as wide!

In light of the current situation, Maruti Suzuki India has decreased production by 32.05 per cent in March, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company produced a total of 92,540 units in March as against 1,36,201 units in the year-ago month, the auto major said.

Passenger vehicle production last month stood at 91,602 units as against 1,35,236 units in March 2019, a dip of 32.26 per cent, it added.

