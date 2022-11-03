Maruti Suzuki Achieves Production Milestone of 2.5 Crore Units, Details Here

Maruti Suzuki has achieved cumulative production milestone of 2.5 crore (25 million) units in India. It is the only automobile company in the Indian market to accomplish this significant feat in passenger vehicle production. Having started its operations nearly four decades back in 1983 with first factory in Gurgaon, Maruti Suzuki presently has two manufacturing facilities located in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana with combined annual capacity of 15 lakh units.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Crossing of 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki’s continued commitment and partnership with the people of India. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all employees of Maruti Suzuki, our vendor partners and dealer partners. It is with their commitment and support that Maruti Suzuki has been able to fulfil the dreams of millions of people to own a car.”

Maruti Suzuki begin with the iconic M800 and today it retails 16 passenger vehicle models for the customers in India while exporting to around 100 countries worldwide. The company is setting up a third factory in Kharkhoda, Haryana to further ramp up its production in the Indian market.

“Going forward, we will continue to work towards our goal of offering ‘Joy of Mobility’ for all. For this we will introduce new exciting, feature rich and environment friendly products in the market. Anticipating growing demand for passenger vehicles, we have also started work on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana,” added Takeuchi.

