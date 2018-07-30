English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maruti Suzuki Aiming to Train 15 Lakh People Via Driving School Network by 2020
Road accidents are the cause of over 1.5 lakh deaths every year in India.
Image used for representative purpose.
Loading...
Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today said it aims to train 15 lakh people through its driving school network by 2020. The auto major, which opened its 450th driving center today at Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, has already imparted training to over 5.3 lakh people on safe driving in the last five years, MSI said in a statement.
Nearly 46 percent of the people trained through Maruti Driving School (MDS) network are women, it added. "Our aim is to continue expanding the MDS network and train 1.5 million people on quality driving skills by 2020," MSI Senior Executive Director Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said.
The company believes that a scientifically designed driving training program will help to make Indian roads safer, he added. Road accidents are the cause of over 1.5 lakh deaths every year in India. Around 1.75 lakh people were trained at the centres in 2017-18. With this 450th centre, MDS network now covers 212 cities across the country.
MSI has set up the driving schools in partnership with its dealers, the company also manages seven Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTRs) across the country in partnership with state governments. IDTRs set standards for driving training, promote the use of technologies such as driving simulators and train driving instructors.
Also Watch
Nearly 46 percent of the people trained through Maruti Driving School (MDS) network are women, it added. "Our aim is to continue expanding the MDS network and train 1.5 million people on quality driving skills by 2020," MSI Senior Executive Director Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said.
The company believes that a scientifically designed driving training program will help to make Indian roads safer, he added. Road accidents are the cause of over 1.5 lakh deaths every year in India. Around 1.75 lakh people were trained at the centres in 2017-18. With this 450th centre, MDS network now covers 212 cities across the country.
MSI has set up the driving schools in partnership with its dealers, the company also manages seven Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTRs) across the country in partnership with state governments. IDTRs set standards for driving training, promote the use of technologies such as driving simulators and train driving instructors.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Drake 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge - Mumbai Police Warns People on Twitter
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- How a Woman's Face Appeared on Adverts and Posters Without Her Actually Signing Up For It
- THE TIPPLING POINT | How This Captain Morgan Became a Hit on Land as Well
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...