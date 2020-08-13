AUTO

Independence Day

1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Alto Becomes India's Best-Selling Car, 40 Lakh Units Sold Since Launch in 2000

Maruti Suzuki Alto BS6. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the preferred choice of Indian car buyers with 76% customers choosing Alto as their first car.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has announced a remarkable milestone of selling 40 Lakh units of popular small car Alto in India. The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the preferred choice of Indian car buyers with 76% of Alto customers choosing it as their first car. The Alto was first launched in 2000 and has been on sales for the past 20 years.

Speaking on the success, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car.”

He added “Over the years, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers and has become a strong symbol of Pride. We would like to dedicate this achievement to all our proud and happy Alto family members who have trusted and supported us in this journey to become India’s Favourite Car.”

Alto is India’s first entry level car to become BS6 compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation. The USP of the Maruti Suzuki Alto is the fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Alto replaced the Maruti 800 as the brand's entry-level vehicle and the more powerful Alto K10 was replaced with the S-Presso last year.

