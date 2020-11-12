Maruti Suzuki Alto, Celerio and WagonR ‘Festive Edition’ Accessory Kits Launched, Starts at Rs 25,490

In the midst of the festive season, Maruti Suzuki has announced festival edition variants of three of its best-selling cars – Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR. Essentially, these cars are being offered with the “festive kits” that cost an additional Rs 25,490 for the Alto, Rs 25,990 for Celerio and Rs 29,990 for the WagonR, on top of the price of these cars. These kits will be fitted by and at Maruti Suzuki dealerships. These kits add accessories that add to the feature list of the respective cars and includes accessories for both the interior as well as exterior.

The Festive edition of the Maruti Suzuki Alto adds a Pioneer touchscreen music system, 6-inch Kenwood speakers, security system, dual-tone seat covers and a steering wheel cover.

The Festive Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio adds a Sony double-din audio system with Bluetooth, different seat covers, piano black body side mouldings and designer mats.

The Festive Edition of the WagonR gets front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, themed seat covers and, as per a statement released by the company, an ‘interior styling kit’. What this kit includes is not mentioned.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki’s stalwarts - Alto, WagonR and Celerio collectively contribute 75% of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars. These special editions will stir up the festive enthusiasm with their dashing looks, style and comfort. Exclusive accessory kits for every edition will empower our trusted customers to choose and reflect their own distinctive styles this festive season.”