Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG Launched at Rs 4.11 Lakh in India

Two months after launching the new Alto with additional safety features that complied to the BS-VI emission norms, Maruti Suzuki has now introduced CNG on the mid-spec LXi and LXi (O) variants at Rs 4.11 lakh and Rs 4.14 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) respectively.

Mechanical specifications of the car have not been uncovered yet. However, the BS-IV compliant version churned out 41hp and 60Nm of torque from a 796-cc engine on CNG, while the Petrol engine delivered 48hp and 69Nm of torque. Feature-wise the CNG variant and its petrol counterpart do not have much difference. They both come with power steering, air conditioning, front power windows, silver interior accents, retractable rear seatbelts, rear child locks, remote boot and fuel lid opener, body-coloured handles and mirrors.

So far, Maruti Suzuki has not hinted anything about the inclusion of BS-VI norms in the Alto’s elder sibling Alto K10’s equation. However, the company recently introduced an Alto K10 with additional mandatory safety kit ensuring it could be produced until October 1, 2019.