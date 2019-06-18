Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG Launched at Rs 4.11 Lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki has not yet mentioned anything about the Alto K10 which recently got an additional safety kit.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG Launched at Rs 4.11 Lakh in India
New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...

Two months after launching the new Alto with additional safety features that complied to the BS-VI emission norms, Maruti Suzuki has now introduced CNG on the mid-spec LXi and LXi (O) variants at Rs 4.11 lakh and Rs 4.14 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) respectively.

Mechanical specifications of the car have not been uncovered yet. However, the BS-IV compliant version churned out 41hp and 60Nm of torque from a 796-cc engine on CNG, while the Petrol engine delivered 48hp and 69Nm of torque. Feature-wise the CNG variant and its petrol counterpart do not have much difference. They both come with power steering, air conditioning, front power windows, silver interior accents, retractable rear seatbelts, rear child locks, remote boot and fuel lid opener, body-coloured handles and mirrors.

So far, Maruti Suzuki has not hinted anything about the inclusion of BS-VI norms in the Alto’s elder sibling Alto K10’s equation. However, the company recently introduced an Alto K10 with additional mandatory safety kit ensuring it could be produced until October 1, 2019.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram