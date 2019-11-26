Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 15 Years in India With Over 38 Lakh Units Sold

Maruti Suzuki India today announced that the Alto now has over 38 lakh, Indian customers. The unparalleled performance has made Alto India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to listen to our customers and bring innovations in products to meet their evolving demands. Nearly 54% of Alto customers are first-time car buyers. Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc while maintaining the affordability. The 38 lakh strong Alto family is a testament to our commitment to providing the best-in-class products. We thank our customers for their continued faith and trust in the brand Alto and making it the No.1 selling car since last 15 consecutive years!”

The New Alto is India’s first BS6 compliant entry segment car and has a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l. With the dynamic new aero edge design and safety features, Alto provides an excellent ownership experience to customers.

While the Driver Air Bag comes as standard equipment, Alto is the only brand in its segment to offer passenger airbag as an option from base variant onwards. Other standard safety features in the New Alto include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD), Reverse Parking Sensor, Speed Alert System and Seat Belt Reminder for both driver and co-driver. It also complies with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation.

Alto has been leading the competitive entry segment with its superior fuel efficiency, sheer practicality and performance. Currently, Alto comes with a new exterior design, fresh interiors and a new powertrain. A CNG fuel variant is also available for customers. The functional aspect of Alto combined with stylish looks backed by the strong Maruti Suzuki service network makes the new Alto a very attractive purchase for India customers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.