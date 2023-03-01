Last year in August, Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Alto K10 at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh in India. The new-gen Alto K10 was presented in a total of six variants: Vxi, Vxi AMT, Vxi+, Vxi+ AMT, Std, and Lxi. While the car designs and features might be quite tempting, there are chances that they might take a toll on your pocket. If you have been planning to bring home a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, we have some good news. Instead of giving the whole price at once, you can submit a downpayment followed by an EMI - which equals that of a bike.

The on-road price of the base model of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 goes up to Rs.4.50 lakh. Now, you can buy this car at a down payment of about Rs 1.35 lakh. For the remaining amount, you can take a loan of 7 years. Following this, you will have to pay a monthly instalment or EMI of just Rs 5,000.

Let us tell you, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is based on the Heartect architecture, taking inspiration from Celerio. The front fascia flaunts new peppy headlamps as well as those dynamic honeycomb pattern grilles. Even though car enthusiasts were expecting the Alto K10 models to have alloy wheels, they will have to be content with 13-inch steel wheels with new full-wheel covers. Also, fog lamps are missing from the hatchback. The new hatch is available in the regular 6 colours with 3 new additions namely Sizzling Red, Earth Gold, and Speedy Blue.

The 2022 Alto K10 takes a radical departure from the ongoing model in terms of features. Its cabin boasts warm grey-colored seats with beige accents. It has a digital speedometer display, remote keyless entry, steering-mounted audio & voice controls, along with front power window switches on the instrument panel. Talking about the biggest addition to this new hatchback is the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system which is complemented by smartphone navigation and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, among other SmartPlay Studio apps.

In the safety features, the 2022 Alto K10 has dual airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and force limiter front seat belts. It is also equipped with reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert, and speed-sensing auto door lock, among others.

