Maruti Suzuki Announces Discounts of Upto Rs 39,000 on Select Models Till June 30 in India

The auto industry has been hit hard due to the pandemic. In order to boost the sales of vehicles, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced lucrative cash discounts, corporate discounts and exchange offers on select models till the end of June. The vehicles on which the buyer can avail discounts include Alto, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Celerio, Swift, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Eeco, and Dzire.

Here is a quick look at the exact discount on each car:

Alto

This small car is being made available at a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. The cash discount on the CNG variant of the vehicle has been fixed at Rs 15,000.

Celerio

The existing is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Buyers should also take note that the brand is going to launch the new generation Celerio in August this year.

Dzire

The sedan has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on lower trims like LXi, VXi. Higher trims, including ZXi, ZXi+, on the other hand, come with a cash discount of Rs 8,000. One can also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Eeco

There is a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 on its seven-seater.

Ertiga

The Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) comes with a corporate discount of Rs.4,000. There is no cash or exchange bonus that Maruti Suzuki is providing on this four-wheeler.

S-Presso

A cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is being provided.

Swift

The lower variants, including LXi and VXi, have a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the higher trims like ZXi, ZXi+ are being made available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 will be provided on all models.

Vitara Brezza

Buyers get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Wagon-R

One of the most popular cars of the brand is Wagon-R. This vehicle can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 on petrol variants. Apart from that, a cash discount of Rs 4000 is being given on the CNG models. Maruti will also be providing an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

