Maruti Suzuki Announces Extension of Free Service, Warranty Upto July 31 Across India

Maruti Suzuki India today announced the extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty to its esteemed customers. This extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15th, 2021 to June 30th, 2021. These will be extended up to July 31st, 2021.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till July 31st, 2021. This is being done to offer convenience to our customers, as they are facing restricted movement in current pandemic times. Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases. Our workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the Government. In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well. We urge customers to avail these services for the better upkeep of their vehicles.”

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India’s June 2021 sales sky-rocketed on a year-on-year as well as sequential basis.

Accordingly, the company posted a total sales of 147,368 units in June 2021 from 57,428 units sold during the like period of last year.

On sequential basis, the company’s total sales stood at 46,555 units in May 2021.

The sales growth momentum in June picked up after slowing down from April to May due to Covid’s second wave.

It had a faster growth rate on the year-on-year basis due to base effect.

“Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,196 units, sales to other OEM 4,152 units and exports of 17,020 units," the company said in a statement.

“With this the Company closed the first quarter of FY 21-22 with total sales of 353,614 units (297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEM and exports of 45,519 units)."

According to the statement, sales in the first quarter of both FY20-21 and FY21-22 have been ‘far from normal owing to Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions and hence any comparison would not be very meaningful’.

