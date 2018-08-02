English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Across the Range in August

The increase in prices across various models will come this due to the rise in commodity cost.

IANS

Updated:August 2, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Across the Range in August
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India said that it will increase prices across various models in August 2018 due to the rise in commodity cost. "There has been an adverse movement in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, etc., which is putting pressure on the bottom line. Also, increase in fuel prices has further added to the cost due to increase in freight," the company said in a BSE filing.

"Hence, it has become imperative for us to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to the customers through a price increase across various models in August 2018. This price increase shall vary for different models."

Maruti Suzuki had recently announced that it aims to train 15 lakh people through its driving school network by 2020. The company believes that a scientifically designed driving training program will help to make Indian roads safer. Also, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the new facelift version of Ciaz sedan in India. The sedan had already been spotted completely undisguised.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...