English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Across the Range in August
The increase in prices across various models will come this due to the rise in commodity cost.
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India said that it will increase prices across various models in August 2018 due to the rise in commodity cost. "There has been an adverse movement in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, etc., which is putting pressure on the bottom line. Also, increase in fuel prices has further added to the cost due to increase in freight," the company said in a BSE filing.
"Hence, it has become imperative for us to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to the customers through a price increase across various models in August 2018. This price increase shall vary for different models."
Maruti Suzuki had recently announced that it aims to train 15 lakh people through its driving school network by 2020. The company believes that a scientifically designed driving training program will help to make Indian roads safer. Also, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the new facelift version of Ciaz sedan in India. The sedan had already been spotted completely undisguised.
Also Watch
"Hence, it has become imperative for us to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to the customers through a price increase across various models in August 2018. This price increase shall vary for different models."
Maruti Suzuki had recently announced that it aims to train 15 lakh people through its driving school network by 2020. The company believes that a scientifically designed driving training program will help to make Indian roads safer. Also, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the new facelift version of Ciaz sedan in India. The sedan had already been spotted completely undisguised.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for a Fun Meal in Birmingham; See Photo
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...