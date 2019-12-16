Take the pledge to vote

Maruti Suzuki Announces Sale of Over 6 Lakh Cars With Automatic Transmission

The Company offers automatic options in 12 models and a choice of three different automatic transmissions – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), Automatic Transmission (AT) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT).

Updated:December 16, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has created a new milestone with the sales of over 6 lakh automatic transmission passenger vehicles. Out of these 6 lakh automatics sold, over 5 lakh vehicles are equipped with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. Sales of automatic vehicles accelerated in the last 5 years after the introduction of the popular AGS transmission technology in Celerio in 2014. In FY 2018-19 alone, the Company had sold over 2 lakh units of automatic vehicles.

The Company offers automatic options in 12 models and a choice of three different automatic transmissions – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), Automatic Transmission (AT) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). The AGS is offered in Alto K-10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza. The AT transmission is offered in Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6 while Baleno comes equipped with CVT technology.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to bring the best of automotive technology to the Indian market. This major milestone reflects the growing customer acceptance of new technologies that brings comfort and ease of driving. By offering multiple automatic options we are able to cater to diverse customers across segments.”

He added, “Our automatic technology brings ease of driving, especially in city stop and go traffic, excellent fuel efficiency and affordable price.”

Maruti Suzuki’s automatic vehicles are popular across the country, particularly in markets like Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
