Maruti Suzuki Announces Service Campaign to Replace Faulty Engine Mounts

Maruti Suzuki has announced a service campaign after some of its buyers complained of abnormal engine vibrations in their vehicles. Many owners of Ertiga, Swift, Dzire, Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis raised the issue of unusual engine vibrations in their models which is believed to have been caused by faulty engine mounts. According to a report in Team-BHP.com, the carmaker will now undertake a service campaign in which it will inspect the affected cars and replace the faulty parts without any charge.

The report explained that the issue of excessive engine vibrations has arisen due to a faulty right-side mount with part no: 11610M72R00. Maruti Suzuki will rectify the issue in selected cars with their cut-off vehicle identification numbers (VINs) being as follows:

Dzire – MA3EJKD1S00C76583

Swift – MBHCZCB3SMG838412

Ertiga – MA3BNC32SMG361698

Ignis – MA3NFG81SMG319333

XL6 – MA3CNC32SMG261516

Ciaz – MA3EXGL1S00437213

The service campaign of Maruti Suzuki will cover only those cars with the aforementioned issue and bought before July 22, 2021.

Earlier in September 2021, the automaker had recalled more than 1.81 lakh cars over suspected faulty motor-generator units. The models included petrol variants of XL6, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020.

In its statement issued in September, Maruti Suzuki had stated that it will start replacing the faulty parts from the first week of November 2021, and advised the affected buyers to avoid driving on water-logged roads till then.

Meanwhile, the carmaker registered a 33 percent YoY drop in sales in October 2021 due to a shortage of semiconductors. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,08,991 units in October this year, while it had cleared 1,63,656 models in the same month last year. However, its exports recorded superb figures in October 2021 as it sold 21,322 units overseas, the highest-ever.

