Maruti Suzuki Announces Summer Fit Health Check-up Service Camp

Maruti Suzuki today announced the nationwide ‘Summer Fit Health Check-up Service Camp’ for free detailed vehicle check-up across India. The camp will be held from April 10th – 25th, 2018 at its authorized dealer workshops across the country. With the summer season setting in, special care of vehicles is required. The ‘Summer Fit Health Check-up Service Camp’ will offer customers an extensive and free inspection of the key functions of their car. The camp is open to all Maruti Suzuki car owners.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spokesperson, speaking about the camp, said, “Our approach is to offer hassle free service to customers throughout the year. We believe a summer ready car will indeed lead to a delightful experience for our customers, which has always been the centre of focus at Maruti Suzuki. We are sure this camp will benefit our customers and provide necessary care to their cars so that they continue enjoying comfortable ride.”Maruti Suzuki car owners can visit their nearest Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops to avail complimentary vehicle health check and other service-related offers.Earlier this month, German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz also announced a complimentary Pre-Holiday Check-up camp across all authorized Mercedes-Benz workshops Pan-India.As a part of the Mercedes-Benz Pre-Holiday Check-Up Camp, customers can avail Complimentary AC checkup, Complimentary checkup of Tyres, Brakes, Fluid Levels and all electronic and electrical systems, Check-up of the vehicle system like Oils, Coolants, Consumables, Battery health, Tyre condition, Clutch/Brakes operations, Suspension check, Horn/Mirror operation and Special offer on AC cleaning service.