Maruti Suzuki to Shut Down Gurugram and Manesar Plant for 2 Days Amidst Sales Decline
Maruti Suzuki India reduced its production by 33.99 per cent in August, making it the seventh straight month that the country's largest carmaker reduced its output.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki has announced a 2-day shutdown at Gurugram & Manesar production units on September 7 & 9, reeling under severe slowdown. Maruti Suzuki India reduced its production by 33.99 per cent in August, making it the seventh straight month that the country's largest carmaker reduced its output.
The company produced a total of 1,11,370 units in August as against 1,68,725 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a filing to the BSE on Monday. Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,10,214 units as against 1,66,161 units in August 2018, a decline of 33.67 per cent, it added.
Production of mini and compact segment cars including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 80,909 units as against 1,22,824 units in August last year, down 34.1 per cent. Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross declined 34.85 per cent to 15,099 units as compared with 23,176 units in the year-ago month. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production reduced to 2,285 units in August from 6,149 units in the same month last year.
Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production was also trimmed to 1,156 units last month from 2,564 units in August 2018, the filing said. In July, the automaker had cut its production by 25.15 per cent at 1,33,625 units. On Sunday, the company had reported a 33 per cent dip in total sales last month at 1,06,413 units as compared with 1,58,189 units in August 2018.
With Inputs from PTI
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- 1,852 Cyber Attacks Hit India Each Minute Last Year; Mumbai, Delhi Most Affected
- No One Talks About Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Krushna Abhishek
- 'Imitation Not Reliable': Lata Mangeshkar Reacts to Singer Ranu Mondal's Newfound Fame
- Android 10 Has Arrived, And Your Pixel Phones Should Get The Update Anytime Now