Maruti Suzuki Announces Winter Service Campaign Across India Till January 5, 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has initiated ‘Winter Service Campaign’ for its customers across the country. The ongoing Winter Service Camp is valid till 5th January 2021, the ‘Winter Service Campaign’ is being organized with an aim of providing car care and awareness about car maintenance in winters.

Under this initiative, the company will offer complimentary 27-point vehicle checkup comprising of lighting system, heating and ventilation system, battery, brakes etc. Trained and expert service technicians will inspect the customer’s vehicle on the pre-defined checklist to ensure trouble-free performance during the cold weather conditions. Such periodic checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers with a rewarding ownership experience.

Speaking at the pan India launch of Winter Service campaign, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service said, “Our Winter service campaign is aimed at providing a hassle-free car ownership experience to our customers during the winter season. Through our wide network of customers can avail detailed vehicle checkup along with various attractive offers.”

This campaign also lays special emphasis on parts and accessories that need attention during the winter season. The use of genuine parts includes fog lamp, headlamp wipers and brakes among others. Also to combat the Pollution problem a wide variety of the accessories such as Car Ionizer + Air Puriﬁer, Cabin Air Filter PM 2.5, N95 Mask/ Germ Buster, AC Disinfectant, Body Cover will be available through a wide network of 2733 Dealer workshops and 758 distributor touchpoints.