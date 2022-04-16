Maruti Suzuki April Discount Offer of up to Rs 47,000 Effective on S-Cross, Ciaz and More

In a bid to take on the existing competition in the market, India’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 47,000 on its Nexa lineup of cars. Valid till April, the offer includes benefits like exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts apart from the usual cash discount. So, if you have been planning to buy a new year, the offers may help you save on your purchase and give you a good deal. Here we take look at the available offers on Nexa cars:

- Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The mid-size sedan segment has seen quite a few interesting launches in India recently. With the likes of Skoda Slavia and the new Honda City gaining ground in the segment, Maruti Suzuki has decided to offer discounts of Rs 30,000 on its long-running Ciaz. While there is no cash discount available on Ciaz, the car gets an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Advertisement

- Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The most affordable offering on the Nexa lineup, Ignis is available with benefits of up to Rs 33,000 in April. The offers include a flat Rs 20,000 cash discount on the manual variant apart from Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

- Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The Indo-Japanese automaker is offering the premium crossover with benefits of Rs 42,000 in April. This includes a Rs 12,000 cash discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The benefits on S-Cross’ Zeta trim, however, go up to Rs 47,000. While the corporate discount and exchange bonus remain the same as other variants, the Zeta trim gets an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000.

As per Autocar report, Maruti Suzuki is working to replace the S-Cross with a new model being developed in partnership with Toyota. The upcoming SUV is currently undergoing testing and could enter the market in the latter part of the year.

The likes of the recently launched Baleno facelift and XL6 have been left out of the discount offer umbrella. For more information, buyers are advised to contact their nearest dealership.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.