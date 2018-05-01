English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki April Sales Up 14.4% at 1,72,986 Units
Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales stood at 1,64,978 units, up 14.2 percent from 1,44,492 units in April last year.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported 14.4 percent increase in total sales at 1,72,986 units in April against 1,51,215 units in the year-ago month. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,64,978 units, up 14.2 percent from 1,44,492 units in April last year, MSI said in a statement. Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2.8 percent decline to 37,794 units during the month, under review from 38,897 units in April 2017, MSI said. The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 31.8 percent to 83,834 units last month as against 63,584 units in the year-ago month.
MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 27.2 percent to 5,116 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased marginally to 20,804 units in April from 20,638 units in the same month of 2017.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 14 percent to 15,886 units last month as against 13,938 units in the year-ago period. Exports in April this year were up 19.1 percent to 8,008 units as compared with 6,723 units in the same month last year, MSI said.
Also Watch
MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 27.2 percent to 5,116 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased marginally to 20,804 units in April from 20,638 units in the same month of 2017.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 14 percent to 15,886 units last month as against 13,938 units in the year-ago period. Exports in April this year were up 19.1 percent to 8,008 units as compared with 6,723 units in the same month last year, MSI said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Sunil Chhetri to be Recommended for Padma Shri
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals