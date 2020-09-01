Maruti Suzuki Arena Completes Three Years in India With Over 2,300 Sales Outlets

Maruti Suzuki India has announced third anniversary of its Arena retail chain. Over the last three years, Maruti Suzuki has managed to build over 2,300 sales outlets in India with 745 Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms, spread across the country.

Speaking on the success of ARENA, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,“Maruti Suzuki ARENA was launched after listening to and meeting the expectations of a modern, dynamic and young audience. Celebrating its third anniversary today fills all of us with great pride as it marks a transformation of our network and is the testimony of our commitment to customer satisfaction - the single-largest motivation behind our expansion, innovation and design. We are delighted to celebrate over 745 Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms and look forward to offer more revolutionary customer car buying experiences.”

Maruti Suzuki claims that the streamlined website averages 6.48 million visits a month. At showrooms, the touch-screen navigation portal remembers customer preferences and the customization options offered by i-Create allows customers to design the car.

The showrooms also features owner’s lounge and a cafe consultation zone, once again reinforcing Maruti Suzuki’s determination to serve their customers well and effectively.

Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms have gone beyond keeping customers comfortable but also keeping them safe by enforcing strict sanitization SOPs across the country. Maruti Suzuki ARENA’s portfolio includes Maruti Suzuki’s flagship range of products like Alto, S-PRESSO, WagonR, Celerio, CelerioX, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.