Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023: All-Electric SUV Concept & 2 All-New SUVs Unveiling

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced its plans for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in January. The company will held the world premiere of an all-new Electric Concept SUV. In addition, two new SUV models will also be showcased for the very first time to the public. Spread across 4,118 m, Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be in Hall No. 9 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited says, “For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products."

Speaking of Maruti Suzuki Electric Concept SUV, it has been codenamed as YY8. Reportedly, it will be identical to Hyundai Creta in dimensions while going on sale in 2025 with a driving range of 500+ km on a single charge. Maruti Suzuki YY8 is expected to house a couple of battery packs while it will be based on the 27PL born-electric skateboard architecture. Needless to state, it will be the first electric model from Maruti Suzuki in India.

The all-electric Maruti Suzuki YY8 SUV price is expected to start at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom), which is at par with the current segment-leader - Tata Nexon EV. It will locally produced at Suzuki’s manufacturing unit in Gujarat for domestic buyers as well as for exports. Apparently, the YY8 will be developed in collaboration with Toyota and both the companies will sell their own version.

Coming to the two new SUVs, it has been learnt that they will be the Baleno-based coupe SUV and the Jimny 5-door SUV. In addition, the flex-fuel model of the Wagon R is also expected to be on display for the public. Maruti Suzuki has officially stated that it will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others.

“Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts,” added Takeuchi.

Auto Expo 2023 start from January 11 for media while it will be open for general public from January 13-18, 2023.

