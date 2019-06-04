Take the pledge to vote

Maruti Suzuki Sells 6 Lakh Baleno Premium Hatchbacks in 44 Months Since Launch

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also the country’s first BSVI compliant premium hatchback.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Sells 6 Lakh Baleno Premium Hatchbacks in 44 Months Since Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced 6 lakh car sales of the Baleno hatchback. The car achieved this feat in a record time of 44 months. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Next Generation Smart Hybrid technology with the New DUALJET, DUAL VVT engine in Baleno, making it a first in its segment. Additionally, it is also the country’s first BSVI compliant premium hatchback.

The new Baleno comes with technologically advanced features such as new 7-inch capacitive touch Smartplay infotainment system, a multi-information display and the option of CVT transmission. Thanking customers for their support towards Baleno, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Baleno is India’s most preferred premium hatchback. Continuous alignment with customer’s expectations and desires along with periodic upgrades in terms of technology, have kept Baleno in the lead in customer’s decision making. The recently introduced Next Generation Smart Hybrid on Baleno resonates with customer’s need for contemporary technology. The milestone of 6 Lakh unit cumulative sales in a record time of just 44 months clearly reflects Baleno’s popularity. We thank our customers for their continued support that has helped Baleno to create this industry benchmark of fastest 6 lakh sales milestone.”

The Baleno is retailed through over 360 Maruti Suzuki NEXA outlets in more than 200 cities, Baleno registered a staggering 11.5% growth in 2018-19. It holds a market share of over 27% in the A2+ segment.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
