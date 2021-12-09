Maruti Suzuki Baleno Achieves New Sales Milestone, Crosses 10 Lakh Units in India

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Baleno has crossed sale of 10 lakh units in India. The car operates in the premium hatchback segment in India ad goes up against the likes of Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and others. While the company marks this milestone, it is also working on a facelift for the badge that going to hit the market soon.

The four-wheeler made its debut in 2015 and got a facelift two years back. Now, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is set to get some more updates and some of which can be seen in photos that have surfaced on the internet giving us a glimpse of the updated car.

According to a report by CarWale, the new Baleno revealed some of its key design elements, hinting that the hatchback could launch in the country soon. The spy images show the hatchback sporting new exterior styling, albeit a subtle one. The car’s front will get a re-designed grille and revamped bumper sports the secondary grille that stretches up to the new fog lamp housing, the new design giving the car a wider appeal than the current/outgoing model. The headlights also get a tweak as they feature new L-shaped LED DRLs, while the images of the side profile of the car were not featured in the report, but it is expected to remain the same as before, with the possible addition of new alloy wheels.

The rear of the hatchback gets reworked with updated LED tail lamps now getting a split setup. The spy shots didn’t reveal the interior details but based on the previous sightings of the test mule, the car will get a revamped interior. It may get a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a repositioned centre air-con vents, and new controls for the HVAC system among others. However, the company won’t tweak its mechanicals, as the 2022 Baleno will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engines, the VVT variant produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the Dual Jet model churns out an additional 7bhp. A five-speed manual and a CVT unit are offered as transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki has not yet revealed any timeline for the launch of the updated Baleno, but the facelifted trim of the premium hatchback is expected to be launched in the Indian market early next year. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz among others.

