Maruti Suzuki Baleno Achieves New Sales Milestone, Over 8 Lakh Units Sold Since Launch in 2015

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its premium hatchback Baleno has crossed the 8 lakh cumulative sales milestone since its launch in 2015. The model became the best-selling premium hatchback within a year of launch and crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone in record time of 59 months, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Under the hood, the car comes with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The new Baleno can be availed with both a manual as well as CVT. In the domestic market, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno takes on the likes of Hyundai Elite i20, Tata Altroz and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Also Watch:

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "This significant milestone of 8 lakh delighted customers within a short span of five years is a testament of our customer-centric philosophy at the core of Baleno's conceptualisation." Baleno has helped the company to cement its position in the premium hatchback segment, Srivastava said adding, the model "is also instrumental in giving recognition to our NEXA channel". The model is exclusively manufactured in India and retailed through 377 NEXA outlets across 200 cities. It is exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia. The current version of the model is equipped with smart hybrid technology and a BS-VI compliant 1.2 litre petrol engine.

(With inputs from PTI)