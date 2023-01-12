CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV Christened as Fronx, Debuts at Auto Expo 2023
1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV Christened as Fronx, Debuts at Auto Expo 2023

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 11:13 IST

Greater Noida, India

Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV has been named as the Fronx while it be retailed via the brand's NEXA range of premium dealerships in India

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Baleno-based SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. Christened as Maruti Suzuki Fronx, it will be retailed through the NEXA range of premium dealerships. The Fronx gets a sporty and aerodynamic design while flaunting a NEXwave front grille. It will have the longest wheelbase in the segment which results in the best-in-class legroom.

It has been offered with both single-tone and dual-tone color options. Mechanically, it can be availed with a 1.2L dual-Jet Dual VVT petrol engine with idle-stop technology. In addition, there is also a 1.0L turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine with a 0-100kmph sprint time of under 6 seconds.

Based on the Heartect platform, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been equipped with heads-up display and wireless charging features. The bookings for the Fronx has started from today at Maruti Suzuki dealerships.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Tags:
  1. auto expo 2023
  2. maruti suzuki
  3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx
first published:January 12, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated:January 12, 2023, 11:13 IST
Read More