Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG Could Launch in India by Mid-2022, More Nexa Cars to Follow

After unveiling the much-awaited Baleno facelift earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki is now gearing for the launch of a CNG variant of the popular hatchback. Expanding the CNG segment with new products, Maruti Suzuki hopes to consolidate its position as the largest carmaker in India. The Indo-Japanese automaker recently achieved the milestone of 10 lakh sales of its S-CNG range and is now reported to be working aggressively on offering CNG treatment to the Nexa range of cars. The Baleno is expected to be the first in line to get the technology and if speculations are to be believed, the launch CNG variant of the premium hatchback could happen as soon as mid-2022. The CNG kit will be installed on the car's current 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N petrol engine.

Currently, the unit is tuned to deliver an output of 90 PS of power at 6,000 RPM and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4400 RPM. However, the performance is likely to drop by a bit due to the CNG kit. The Baleno comes with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and automatic gearbox as optional but with the new CNG variant, the AMT version may not be available.

The exteriors and interiors are likely to be left unchanged on this S-CNG variant of the Baleno. The company is also expected to launch a CNG variant of the Swift hatchback too. 2022 is expected to be an action-packed year for Maruti Suzuki as the company plans to unveil an updated version of its successful products like the Ertiga, XL6, Brezza and Alto.

The company is also working in collaboration with Toyota for a mid-size SUV that’s expected to hit the Indian market towards the latter part of this year. Codenamed as Maruti YFG, the SUV is said to be based on a new platform derived from Toyota's Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA).

While not many details are known, the upcoming SUV is rumoured to be coming loaded with hybrid engine technology.

Once launched, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV will be up and against competitors like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

