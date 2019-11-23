Take the pledge to vote

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Completes 4 Years in India With Over 6.5 Lakh Units Sold

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also the country’s first BS6 compliant premium hatchback.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki NEXA’s Baleno celebrates its 4th year anniversary with over 6.5 lakh happy customers. Aligning to its customer demands, new Baleno with the Next Generation Smart Hybrid technology was introduced in January 2019 offering Idle Start-Stop (ISS) and power regeneration. Baleno is also the country’s first BS6 compliant premium hatchback.

Commenting on the 4th year benchmark, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Baleno since inception has been a leader. Retailed from our premium channel NEXA, Baleno attracted a new set of customers to Maruti Suzuki family. Baleno is the perfect choice for those looking for a premium hatchback. Continuous alignment with our customer’s expectations and desires along with periodic technological upgrades has kept Baleno ahead of the curve. It has been our constant endeavour through the years to introduce new technology and add attractive features to make the Baleno the most aspired for a hatchback in the market.”

Built on NEXA’s values of Create and Inspire, Baleno is the fastest premium hatchback to reach the 6-lakh milestone in the country. Customers can buy Baleno from over 360 NEXA showrooms in more than 200 cities and towns across India.

Baleno comes with technologically advanced features such as new 17.78 cm Smartplay infotainment system, a multi-information display and the option of the CVT transmission. Its class-leading comfort and driving pleasure with high safety standards makes Baleno, the most preferred choice among new-age customers.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
