Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Maruti Suzuki has updated three of its models namely Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga with new connectivity features in the Indian market. The update brings new features with these cars in the form of Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Turn-By-Turn navigation. In addition, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 also get ‘Surround Sense’ powered by Arkamys.

According to Maruti Suzuki, these features will be available via an Over-The-Air (OTA) update. The existing as well as new owners of these vehicles can avail the new features. The current owners can install the update via smartphones+ or download the same from Maruti Suzuki’s official website.

The turn-by-turn navigation system will work on the HUD (Head Up Display) unit. It is also available on the speedometer Multi-Information Display (MID) of the Baleno, Ertiga and XL6. As for the Surround Sense feature, it offers signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

The company had earlier introduced identical connectivity updates for the Brezza SUV in India while the Grand Vitara boasted of these features at the time of its launch in September 2022.

