Home » News » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Apart from wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, the three models will also feature Turn-By-Turn navigation on the HUD (Head Up Display) unit

Maruti Suzuki has updated three of its models namely Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga with new connectivity features in the Indian market. The update brings new features with these cars in the form of Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Turn-By-Turn navigation. In addition, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 also get ‘Surround Sense’ powered by Arkamys.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets Connectivity Updates, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Added

According to Maruti Suzuki, these features will be available via an Over-The-Air (OTA) update. The existing as well as new owners of these vehicles can avail the new features. The current owners can install the update via smartphones+ or download the same from Maruti Suzuki’s official website.

The turn-by-turn navigation system will work on the HUD (Head Up Display) unit. It is also available on the speedometer Multi-Information Display (MID) of the Baleno, Ertiga and XL6. As for the Surround Sense feature, it offers signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

SmartPlay Pro Touchscreen Infotainment System in Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

The company had earlier introduced identical connectivity updates for the Brezza SUV in India while the Grand Vitara boasted of these features at the time of its launch in September 2022.

first published:February 08, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated:February 08, 2023, 09:30 IST
