Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift to Get 9-inch Infotainment System: Watch Video

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is likely to launch this month. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has released yet another teaser for the upcoming facelifted Baleno. This time around, it’s a showcase of the 9-inch HD touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ with Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS. This is the first time the Baleno will come with such a feature. The video shows the impressively large touchscreen infotainment system just above the central AC vents. On the right, there’s a slight glimpse of the instrument cluster which does seem to indicate a larger MID screen, although this has not been confirmed by Maruti Suzuki, just yet.

The 2022 model or the facelift, as per reports prior to this, will come with a number of changes, both on the inside and outside. From the teaser video released earlier by Maruti, it’s clear that the brand new Baleno will be much more tech-laden than before. One example of this is the first-in-segment heads-up display which important information from the speedometer, climate control, etc. This is sure to draw buyers to Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming premium hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki says it has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximizes safety and convenience while also enhancing the ‘tech quotient’ of the vehicle. So, expect the all-new Baleno with more modern features like LED headlamps, connected car tech, an idle stop-start system and a boatload more.

As mentioned in our previous reports, the 2022 Baleno will be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series engine with ‘Dual Jet’ technology.

It’s likely to be paired with a five-speed manual transmission and CVT, just like before. However, there is a slight possibility that Maruti Suzuki might introduce the six-speed torque converter unit on the Baleno instead of the CVT.

first published:February 11, 2022, 12:23 IST