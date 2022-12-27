Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Details Here

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has rolled out the much-awaited software update for the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system in the Baleno hatchback. With this software update, it has added wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and turn-by-turn navigation for the heads-up display and MID.

This over-the-air (OTA) update is available for the Zeta and Alpha variants of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The brand had introduced the same features for the Brezza SUV through an OTA update.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the best-selling car in India with sales of 20,945 units in November 2022. It registered a whooping 111 percent growth as compared to the same month last year.

The new generation Baleno, launched earlier this year, has acquired an iconic status due to its practicality and great value for money. The 2022 Baleno gets a revamped exterior design. Its new design elements at the front include a wide honeycomb-patterned ‘NEXWave’ grille, new wraparound headlights, a flatter clamshell bonnet, a re-profiled bumper and new fog light housings. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has added new 16-inch alloy wheels that give the car a sporty look. The Baleno’s rear flaunts new C-shaped LED tail-lights, which extend onto the tailgate as well as a new bumper.

The Baleno boasts of several advanced features. The fully loaded Alpha trim comes with the 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The top variant of Baleno also has the futuristic Suzuki Connect connected car tech, a heads-up display (HUD), 360-degree camera, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry and go, automatic climate control and an Arkamys surround sound system.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 89 bhp, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine that can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Baleno in six colour options – Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige. The price starts at Rs 6.35 lakh and go up to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

