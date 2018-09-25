Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Revealed, Gets Sporty Updates

Just a day after special edition Swift hatchback was launched in India, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new limited edition Baleno hatchback to cash in on the festive season. This is the third limited edition model by the car manufacturer after the Swift and Ignis. The new limited edition Baleno is priced at around Rs 35,000 more than the standard model.The limited edition Baleno gets few cosmetic changes which includes grey body kit that consists of front, rear and side skirts along with side body moulding. Inside the cabin, the car gets dual-tone seat covers, smart key finder, cushion and illuminated scuff plates.There is no mechanical change in the car, under the hood the car gets the same engine options - 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel. The engine comes mated to 5-speed manual transmission and it gets CVT automatic gearbox as option.In the Indian car market, Maruti Suzuki Baleno stack up against the likes of Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.