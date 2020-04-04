Maruti Suzuki Baleno Premium Hatchback Becomes Best-Selling Car in March; Beats Alto and Dzire

As the nation observes a 21-day lockdown, auto manufacturers have reported critical decline in sales in the month of March. However, while its year-on-year sales declines by 47 per cent, Maruti Suzuki managed to secure 7 out of 10 of the best-selling cars in India.

The Baleno premium hatchback became the best-selling car in India after Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 11,406 units of the car last month. In February 2020, the model ranked three positions below at 4th after 16,585 units being sold.

The Alto ranked second in the list with the sale of 10,829 units, followed by the WagonR with 9,151 units and Swift with 8,575 units. The carmaker sold 158,076 units last year but said the numbers were not comparable as the company had to suspend operations from March 22, in line with the government's order.

India's auto industry, which is already under pressure from a slowing economy and lean demand, has been further hit by the suspension of operations.

Ahead of this, the auto giant had announced that it will begin the production of ventilators at its plant to help with the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. An arrangement was made with AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators. MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators. The intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.