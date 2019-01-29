Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.76 Lakh

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Following the launch of the facelifted Baleno and the new Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the sporty Baleno RS facelift in the Indian market. The new facelifted Baleno RS will be a pure cosmetic update, just like the Baleno facelift and will feature no mechanical changes. Maruti Suzuki has updated the image of the new Baleno RS facelift on its Nexa website.Like the Baleno facelift, the Baleno RS will get a refreshed front-end design with a new bumper, new fog lamp housings and larger air vents along with the new alloy wheels too. The cabin can get the new colour scheme and a SmartPlay infotainment system.The Baleno RS is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 102hp and 150Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is only one variant on sale in India.As for the Baleno facelift, it was launched at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted Baleno features a new front fascia with a wider stance. It also gets a new grille with 3D detailing. Furthermore, on the outside, the new Baleno gets precision cut smoked two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The premium hatchback also gets a wide sculpted detailing of fog lamp garnish and LED projector headlamps with DRL.According to MSI, with 14% growth in the first half of 2018-19, Baleno is among the top selling cars in India. It also holds over 26% of market share in the A2+ segment. Baleno was the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to be offered with the 'Heartect' platform.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.