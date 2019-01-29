English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.76 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki has updated the image of the new Baleno RS facelift on its Nexa website.
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Following the launch of the facelifted Baleno and the new Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the sporty Baleno RS facelift in the Indian market. The new facelifted Baleno RS will be a pure cosmetic update, just like the Baleno facelift and will feature no mechanical changes. Maruti Suzuki has updated the image of the new Baleno RS facelift on its Nexa website.
Like the Baleno facelift, the Baleno RS will get a refreshed front-end design with a new bumper, new fog lamp housings and larger air vents along with the new alloy wheels too. The cabin can get the new colour scheme and a SmartPlay infotainment system.
The Baleno RS is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 102hp and 150Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is only one variant on sale in India.
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
As for the Baleno facelift, it was launched at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted Baleno features a new front fascia with a wider stance. It also gets a new grille with 3D detailing. Furthermore, on the outside, the new Baleno gets precision cut smoked two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The premium hatchback also gets a wide sculpted detailing of fog lamp garnish and LED projector headlamps with DRL.
According to MSI, with 14% growth in the first half of 2018-19, Baleno is among the top selling cars in India. It also holds over 26% of market share in the A2+ segment. Baleno was the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to be offered with the 'Heartect' platform.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Like the Baleno facelift, the Baleno RS will get a refreshed front-end design with a new bumper, new fog lamp housings and larger air vents along with the new alloy wheels too. The cabin can get the new colour scheme and a SmartPlay infotainment system.
The Baleno RS is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 102hp and 150Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is only one variant on sale in India.
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
As for the Baleno facelift, it was launched at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted Baleno features a new front fascia with a wider stance. It also gets a new grille with 3D detailing. Furthermore, on the outside, the new Baleno gets precision cut smoked two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The premium hatchback also gets a wide sculpted detailing of fog lamp garnish and LED projector headlamps with DRL.
According to MSI, with 14% growth in the first half of 2018-19, Baleno is among the top selling cars in India. It also holds over 26% of market share in the A2+ segment. Baleno was the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to be offered with the 'Heartect' platform.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bobby Deol Shares Birthday Selfie with Son Aryaman and the Internet Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans on Her Personal Life, Reveals Veer Pahariya is the 'Only One I've Dated'
- Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour of Bollywood
- Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: The Renewed Challenge to Take on Xiaomi Starts Off Well
- India vs New Zealand: Mandhana, Raj Guide India to Series-Clinching Win
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results