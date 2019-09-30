Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Gets Rs 1 Lakh Discount, Now Priced at Rs 7.89 Lakh
Post the price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is now priced at Rs 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS. (Photo: News18.com)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh. Earlier this week, the company had reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices). These included all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement.
These models are priced in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh. In a regulatory filing, MSI said that along with the above reduction, it has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh. The model now starts at a price of Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi).
MSI had positioned the Baleno RS as a 'high-performance' hatchback powered by a 1.0-litre booster jet petrol engine, which delivers 20 per cent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine.
With this price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS makes for a very lucrative deal as now it comes in at a marginal price bump over the regular Baleno. On top of that, it has also arguably become the best value for money performance hatchback in India.
(With inputs from PTI)
