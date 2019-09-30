Take the pledge to vote

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Gets Rs 1 Lakh Discount, Now Priced at Rs 7.89 Lakh

Post the price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is now priced at Rs 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Gets Rs 1 Lakh Discount, Now Priced at Rs 7.89 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS. (Photo: News18.com)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh. Earlier this week, the company had reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices). These included all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement.

These models are priced in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh. In a regulatory filing, MSI said that along with the above reduction, it has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh. The model now starts at a price of Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI had positioned the Baleno RS as a 'high-performance' hatchback powered by a 1.0-litre booster jet petrol engine, which delivers 20 per cent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine.

With this price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS makes for a very lucrative deal as now it comes in at a marginal price bump over the regular Baleno. On top of that, it has also arguably become the best value for money performance hatchback in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

With inputs from PTI
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
